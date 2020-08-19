Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the July 30th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

