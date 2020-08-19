DeVault Price Reaches $0.0010 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $260,947.26 and approximately $318.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 313,026,951 coins and its circulating supply is 267,846,805 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

