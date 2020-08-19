DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.09

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.09 and traded as high as $159.60. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $151.40, with a volume of 47,815 shares changing hands.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $374.37 million and a P/E ratio of 72.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.46.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

