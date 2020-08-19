DIA (DIA) Price Hits $3.31

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One DIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00028210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $35.12 million and approximately $35.68 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00139179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.01759090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00140630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,606,206 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights.

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.