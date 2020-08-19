DIA One Day Volume Reaches $53.48 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One DIA token can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00030168 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $53.48 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00141202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.15 or 0.01788677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00191325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00137553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,606,206 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The official website for DIA is diadata.org.

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

