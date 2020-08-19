DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 54.2% in August

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the July 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

DMAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

