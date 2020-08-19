Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SRB Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

FANG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,376. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

