Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Cut by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,903 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 68,690 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.94% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $69,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $13,737,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 391.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 325,466 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. 2,056,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.62. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

