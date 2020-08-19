Digital Fantasy Sports Market Cap Reaches $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.05461748 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.