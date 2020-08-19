Digital Gold Price Reaches $60.28 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $816,034.24 and approximately $1.44 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.28 or 0.00512087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,539 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

