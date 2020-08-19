Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $317,902.60 and approximately $57.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00790124 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.