Digital Insurance Token Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $353,687.49 and approximately $46.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00770381 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

