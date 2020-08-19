Digiwage Market Capitalization Tops $22,163.76 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $22,163.76 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

