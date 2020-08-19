Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Hits $22,212.81

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $22,212.81 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00478424 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011803 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003040 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.