DigixDAO Price Hits $79.05 on Top Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $79.05 or 0.00668846 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, Cobinhood and Radar Relay. DigixDAO has a market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $36,707.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.01768768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00190971 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00031410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136589 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 162,131 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BigONE, Huobi, Binance, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

