Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2,897.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00022479 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004052 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003918 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000560 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

