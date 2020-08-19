Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 8,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $417,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,448 shares in the company, valued at $27,183,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $767,382.00.

Diodes stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 247,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

