Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Raymond Soong Sells 101,500 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $5,216,085.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

