Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) Trading Up 2.8%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $42.56, approximately 5,281 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. XR Securities LLC owned 16.60% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.