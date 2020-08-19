Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Stock Price Down 0%

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.86, approximately 49,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 79,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTSL. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 323.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $366,000.

