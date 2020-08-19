Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $53.12, approximately 659 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF by 36,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

