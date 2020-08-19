Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price upped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

