Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post sales of $6.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.06 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

