DomRaider Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $939,862.12 and approximately $5.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00141486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.10 or 0.01760805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00137631 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider launched on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.