Domtar (UFS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/13/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

8/10/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Domtar had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $42.00.

8/7/2020 – Domtar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – Domtar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domtar’s earnings esimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company will benefit from cost savings, new customer wins and reduced overhead spending in the upcoming period. Domtar is poised to gain from strong demand for softwood and fluff pulp in the near term, while its Personal Care segment is expected to benefit from higher usage of personal care products and new customer wins in the second quarter. However, slowdown in the global economy and the overall weakness in the manufacturing industry amid the coronavirus pandemic is likely to adversely impact its business results. The company’s temporary suspension of paper mill and paper machine operations at the Kingsport and Ashdown facilities, and lower paper demand due to the coronavirus outbreak might dent the pulp and paper business.”

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Domtar by 153.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 143.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

