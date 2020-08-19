DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $486,037.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 825.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.20 or 0.05578035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00046247 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,310,644,204 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com.

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

