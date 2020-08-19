DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,938 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,496,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,826,000 after acquiring an additional 216,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. 6,327,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,247,565. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of -287.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

