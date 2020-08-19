DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 448,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,047,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000.

IWR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 858,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

