DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,007 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.31. 2,760,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

