DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 113,193 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,330.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.50. 811,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

