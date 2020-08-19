DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,673 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,014,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,454,094. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

