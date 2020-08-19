DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,235,000 after purchasing an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 417,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. 930,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

