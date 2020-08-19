DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 81,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 305,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 135,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,835. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

