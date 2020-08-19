DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,376. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

