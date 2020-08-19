DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,008 shares of company stock worth $8,075,121. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. 1,205,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

