DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.1% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. 1,126,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,783. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

