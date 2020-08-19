DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,546 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,079,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after buying an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 958,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,433. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

