DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,936 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. 2,302,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,395. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

