DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after purchasing an additional 621,683 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after buying an additional 613,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,770,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,632,000 after buying an additional 575,309 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 1,574,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,086. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.