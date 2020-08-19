DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after acquiring an additional 949,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,653,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,551 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 105.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 960,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 493,384 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 1,499,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

