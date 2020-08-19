DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

