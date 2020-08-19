DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $37,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 404,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,324. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

