DubaiCoin Market Cap Reaches $209,284.74 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,284.74 and approximately $1,088.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013516 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008973 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

