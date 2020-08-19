Duerr (DUE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Duerr (ETR: DUE):

8/19/2020 – Duerr was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Duerr was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Duerr was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Duerr was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Duerr was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Duerr was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Duerr was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Duerr was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Duerr was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Duerr was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Duerr was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Duerr was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Duerr was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Duerr was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €27.46 ($32.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.00. Duerr AG has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

