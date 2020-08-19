Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

