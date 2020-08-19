Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

8/3/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

7/31/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DNKN stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 695,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

