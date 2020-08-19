Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.72

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.22. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 3,995 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $454,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $140,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

