Dusk Network Market Cap Achieves $24.51 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,765,165 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

