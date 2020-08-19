DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Shares of DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $16.63. DX (Group) shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 90,454 shares traded.

DX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.75. The company has a market cap of $97.53 million and a PE ratio of 166.25.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Ronald Series acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £4,800 ($6,275.33). Also, insider Paul Goodson acquired 201,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,181.20 ($31,613.54). Insiders purchased a total of 491,510 shares of company stock worth $5,798,120 over the last ninety days.

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.