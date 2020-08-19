e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.51 million and $150.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00522667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002614 BTC.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,961,856 coins and its circulating supply is 17,139,533 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

